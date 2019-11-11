A NORTH Yorkshire paedophile used his membership of a church to befriend a family with a young child, York Crown Court heard.

Garry Dover Afflick, 53, has served prison sentences for abusing children and is subject to a lifelong court order banning him from being with children other than with the express permission of social services, and only if their parents or guardians know about his sexual offending.

Jessica Heggie, prosecuting, said, Afflick concealed his sexual crimes from the child’s family before travelling with the family and other children to a church event where more children were present.

During the three hours he stayed at the event, the child’s mother left Afflick for a time in charge of the youngster.

He had regularly visited the child’s house and the child had been to his house, and he had been filmed hugging the child.

“Had the relationship been allowed to continue, the risk posed was very serious,” said Miss Heggie.

“The defendant is assessed as a very high risk registered sex offender by North Yorkshire Police.”

The boy’s family now feel “betrayed” by Afflick, she said.

Afflick, formerly of Navigation Road, York, and now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

“In my judgement, this was deliberate targeting,” said Judge Simon Hickey.

The child’s family had “taken pity on Afflick” who had told them he had been in prison but had claimed that it had been for offences of violence and drugs.

He had to stop his sentencing remarks when Afflick interrupted, swore at the judge and had to be taken down to the court cells.

Three hours later, Afflick returned to the dock and was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment.

Defence barrister Andrew Petterson said Afflick apologised for the outburst.

The defendant claimed he had not had his medication and wasn’t getting the rehabilitative help he needed in prison.

He had also suffered a brain injury in the past.