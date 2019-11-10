THE Grand Opera House is seeking buskers to play in the bars of the York theatre during next February’s run of Once, The Musical.
Based on the 2007 film, with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, Enda Walsh’s hit show recounts the uplifting love story of a Dublin busker/vacuum cleaner repairman and a piano-playing Czech girl.
To enter for selection, simply video yourself busking a song ¬– please note, it does not have to be in public - and post it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tag the Grand Opera House and use hashtag #BuskOnceYork.
Soloists or bands are welcome to apply.
From these three acts will be selected to entertain audiences at shows during the February 3 to 8 run.
These winners also will receive a cash prize.
The closing date is Friday, December 13.
If you want to buy tickets for Once, The Musical they are on sale now on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/York.