FIFTY female entrepreneurs are showcasing their products and services at a special expo.

The Women Means Business Market Place Expo is on Saturday (November 16) at the Park Inn by Radisson York, with exhibitors offering a diverse mix of goods, from homeware and gifts to artwork.

They are all members of Women Mean Business, an all-female networking support group, set up by Tracy Burleigh via Facebook in 2016.

“A lot of our members don’t have shop fronts so it is giving exposure to their business,” said Tracy who runs the group in her spare time. She is also a business coach, wife, mum of three and the proud owner of a young puppy.

“Everyone has a stall and we market that to the public. It is a great way to network and shop. It is a really good day.”

The group now has more than 2,600 members and has become such a success, Tracy decided to go national with it. “We have just gone UK wide with the group,” she said.

Previously group members had to have a York, Harrogate or Leeds postcode to be able to join. Now it is open to business women across the UK.

The group covers a vast range of skills and services. Members include website designers, brand designers, artists, plumbers, chiropractors, hair stylists and students looking to start up a business, who meet up in York twice a month.

The group and events aim to help members get to know each other, lend support, build relationships and benefit from recommendations.

“As the group grows people are asking ‘when can we start networking in Leeds?’ There’s so much knowledge, help and support within the group. We have 2,600 members and I am constantly adding people.

“Why would we want to restrict that knowledge, help and support to just this area? We can learn from other people, far and wide, and we have a lot of people in the group who want to work in other areas.

“I have stylists who travel and different businesses that do UK-wide events. Members are adding friends and relatives and people they have worked with around the country. It has all been totally organic.”

The Expo is from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.