THE Yorkshire Air Museum’s Remembrance Services tomorrow (Sunday) have been saved after an overwhelming response to an appeal for musicians to come forward and take part.
The museum issued a last ditch plea for help earlier this week after finding its usual brass quartet of musicians and Yorkshire Military Marching Band were unavailable to participate in this year’s events.
The Press and other media reported the appeal and museum spokesman Ian Richardson says the phones immediately started ringing with people putting themselves forward to help.
Now a quartet from the Dynamic Community Band of New Earswick is to accompany the service at the French Memorial in Elvington at 11 am and Ollie Abbey, a cornet player from the York Railway Institute Band, will play the Last Post and Reveille at a ceremony at the museum at 1.45pm.