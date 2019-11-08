TWO apprentice engineers from the Selby area have won top prizes at Drax Power Station’s annual awards event.

Kai Lewis, 18, from Selby, won the Uniper Engineering Academy Apprentice of the Year Award and Max Shaw, 22, from Gateforth, was named Maintenance Apprentice of the Year for the Year Two category.

The pair won their awards in recognition of their achievements over the last year.

Kai, who attended Snaith High School, said: "Learning new skills on the apprenticeship programme is a great opportunity and it’s great to be recognised for the work I’ve done."

Max, a Selby High School graduate and third year technical apprentice, hopes to further his engineering career once he completes his apprenticeship. He said: "This award shows that all the hard work I have put in throughout the year has paid off. I’m enjoying my apprenticeship, every day I am learning something new."

The awards were presented by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration with 34 existing and five graduating apprentices attending the event along with their mentors and managers.