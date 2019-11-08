NORTH Yorkshire residents are being urged to help to identify those who make people feel pressured on their doorstep into buying goods or services.
North Yorkshire Trading Standards is asking residents to drop leaflets delivered to their homes by cold callers at collection points that will be set up across the county.
County Councillor Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Trading Standards, said: "Trading standards officers rely on information provided by members of the public, especially in relation to cold callers, and that’s why we’re encouraging residents to take part."
Collection points can be found at County Hall reception in Northallerton, register offices at Harrogate, Northallerton, Scarborough, Whitby and all libraries.
Supermarkets such as Asda, Morrison’s, Sainsbury’s and others across the county will have collection boxes available.
Councillor Andrew said: "We are interested in leaflets offering services, especially home maintenance and gardening.
"We are not asking for flyers for local businesses, such as takeaways, supermarkets and corner shops, or catalogues for well-known beauty or home products. If in doubt, please drop off the leaflet."