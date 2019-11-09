TWO members of a mob that besieged and terrorised a kebab stall owner in the city centre have been jailed.

Victim Smail Yusein has since taken his own life, York Crown Court heard.

A Good Samaritan who tried to go to his aid and suffered a long-lasting shoulder injury when he was knocked out with a single punch is to get a £300 reward.

Joshua Louise Ireland, 27, who delivered the blow, is now serving 11 years and three months in jail.

“You are a thug,” Judge Sean Morris told Ireland. “He was unconscious for minutes whilst you preened yourself boasting about what you had done.

“You and Calem Zachary Styan and others besieged (Mr Yusein’s) kebab van and terrorised him.

“He was abused verbally, wrongly accused, in my view, of the most dreadful things. He was terrified and cowered at the back of his van.

“It was an appalling incident of affray.

“You are very fortunate you are only being dealt with for affray and not being dealt with for attempted robbery or robbery.”

Danielle Gilmour, prosecuting, said Mr Yusein couldn’t continue doing the job he loved and had mental health problems following the incident in St Sampson’s Square a year ago.

He returned to his native country where he died, she said.

The Good Samaritan told the court he is still suffering physically and emotionally from the incident.

Praising his public spirited action, the judge said the country needed more people like him.

Ireland, of no fixed address, and Styan, now 20 and 18 at the time, of Townend Street, The Groves, York, both admitted unlawful violence. Ireland also admitted actual bodily harm.

Ireland was jailed for 27 months consecutive to the nine years he was given for a robbery committed a few weeks after the affray.

Styan was jailed for 18 months.

For him, Neal Kutte said he was immature. He had never been in trouble before and had only met Ireland for the first time at a takeaway in the city centre shortly before the affray.

Styan had tried to help the rescuer after he was knocked out and had not been among those going through his pockets, said the defence lawyer.

Miss Gilmour said at one point, Styan had jumped up onto the kebab stall’s counter.

The mob violence terrified bystanders and eyewitnesses, including a couple on their way home from a school prom who rang police.

Mr Yusein had tried to placate the mob by yielding to their demands for free drinks and later had given them money from the till.

Stephen Welford for Ireland said he had a paranoid personality disorder and had been rehabilitating himself in jail.