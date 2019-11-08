THIS Christmas, Cosy Club York will launch a campaign to help combat loneliness in the city.
From November 21 to December 24, Cosy Club will donate 10p from every tea sold to older people’s support charity, Independent Age, who will be helping those in need of support during the winter.
Amber Wood, managing director of Cosy Club, said: "We're thrilled that we'll be continuing our partnership with Independent Age and hope that the10p donation will aid in their fight against loneliness.
"We hope that we can spread the word and encourage people to enjoy a good cup of tea together to help raise money for such a worthwhile cause."
With almost one in five Brits expected to spend Christmas alone this year and over one in four people expressing concern about older relatives and friends being on their own this Christmas, the effects can truly be devastating.
Lucy Harmer, director of services at Independent Age, said: "We'll be continuing our battle against loneliness and encouraging many to reach out to lonely family members and friends this Christmas."