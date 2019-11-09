AN IT MANAGER who drove after drinking four double vodkas and some shots has been banned from driving for three years.

Phil Morris, prosecuting, said Christopher Borrowdale, 43, couldn't remember getting into his car or driving it from the South Milford British Legion Club to his home.

A member of the public called police when they saw him hitting the kerb, getting out of the car and staggering away shortly after midnight on September 22.

Officers found Borrowdale at home and arrested him, said Mr Morris.

He was more than four times the drink drive limit

A breath test revealed he had 155 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Summarising Borrowdale’s police interview, Mr Morris said: “He couldn’t remember leaving the club, he couldn’t remember getting home.

“Asked if he drove home, he said he must have done, ‘I don’t know if I did or not’.”

Borrowdale told a probation officer he had gone to the club on an errand, had met up with people he hadn’t seen for some time and by the time he left, he had had four double vodkas and some shots.

Borrowdale, of Milford Road, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

York magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work and 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £90 statutory surcharge.

For Borrowdale, Ruth Gill said he had turned to alcohol after his long-term relationship broke up.

“To end up in police custody has been a very, very humbling experience for him,” she said. “He has hit rock bottom.

“He has described this as a turning point. He hadn’t realised how badly his life had been affected.”

Borrowdale was very ashamed of his actions and was now taking steps to tackle his drinking.