A CARE home in York is in the process of installing new artwork to “bring the outside in” for the residents.
The South Park Care Home, which is in Gale Lane, Acomb, has teamed up with Home Start York to add the new art features into their building.
The relationship started when Dawn May, activities manager at the home, met Debra Hilton, an organiser of Home-Start, in hospital and they began discussing the idea.
They decided that Home-Start would take on the project as they are currently working with military mums and their children in the area, who they thought may enjoy getting involved with the work and doing something creative.
Debra said: “We had previously taken a group of military mums and their children on an open-top bus tour of York and they all said how much they enjoyed spending time with our volunteers.”
The “bringing the outside in” painting is now underway and the group hope to have it completed in the coming weeks.
In addition Colin Banks, a sign writer at Galtres Signs, has painted a racehorse along one wall as the care home wanted to represent York Races on one of the corridors as part of the art installation.