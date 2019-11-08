A TEAM from York Racecourse ventured away from their usual day jobs to take help their local community.
York Racecourse donated more than 150 working hours to support a public park as a part of their 'Give and Gain' initiative.
They used the time to improve the area in West Bank Park, which lies a mile from the track.
William Derby, chief executive and clerk of the course at the Racecourse said: “Our Give and Gain day provides the perfect opportunity for York Racecourse to demonstrate our commitment to the community.”
West Bank Park has been serving the community of Acomb since the 1930s.
The York Racecourse team helped plant the next generation of fruit trees in the orchard, tidied the children’s playground, constructed compost bins, improved access to a playground and tidied the roses.