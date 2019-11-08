A NEW multi-faceted winter exhibition by a popular York artist has gone on display at an historic house near York.

The exhibition on now at Beningbrough Hall and Gardens and has been inspired by the wildlife around the hall.

It includes 14 sculptural scenes around the garden and outdoor buildings. All of which were created by Gerard Hobson.

Helen Osbond, exhibition manager for the National Trust, who own the property, said: “We’re thrilled to host so much of Gerard’s work at Beningbrough this winter.

“In working towards the exhibition it’s been a real insight to see how as an artist he draws on his botanist background in his designs.

"This is the first time the artist has used his work in this way and in creating the exhibition has made many new pieces especially for the Beningbrough garden."

The Hayloft in the stables will host an indoor exhibition showcasing more of Gerard’s printed work, these pieces are available to buy.

The exhibition is open at Beningbrough on weekends throughout winter from 11am – 3.30pm, until March 1 next year.

The house and galleries closed on Monday this week for essential and extensive conservation work.

The gardens, restaurant, shop and parkland are open as usual for visitors with a wide range of activities including the art display.

The hall and galleries will re-open on March 3 next year.