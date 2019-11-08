A YORK restaurant has won a top curry house award for the second year running.

The Mumbai Lounge in Fossgate was named Restaurant of the Year 2019 for the Yorkshire & the Humber region in the Bangladesh Caterers Association Awards.

The judges had travelled across Britain visiting thousands of restaurants in the hunt for great cuisine.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at a top London hotel.

Manager Rakib Ali said the award was recognition for the hard work and commitment of all the restaurant's staff, and of the quality of its food.

He said the restaurant was now taking part in another contest, the British Curry Awards.