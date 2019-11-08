THE Yorkshire Air Museum's Remembrance Services on Sunday have been saved after an overwhelming response to an appeal for musicians to come forward and take part.

The museum issued a last ditch plea for help earlier this week after finding its usual brass quartet of musicians and Yorkshire Military Marching Band were unavailable to participate in this year's events.

The Press and other media reported the appeal and museum spokesman Ian Richardson says there was an 'immediate and overwhelmingly positive' response.

"The phones started ringing with people putting themselves forward to help," he said.

"From a grandfather offering the services of himself and his son, to individuals and regularly performing bands, all sorts of people came forward and we can now say with great delight that Remembrance has been rescued!

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to all and are only sorry that we can't have everyone playing. However, we have gained the participation of a group of players from the York community who are used to performing together and have had some chance to rehearse, along with an experienced player for the quite challenging Last Post / Reveille.

"Because of the appeal, we have a quartet from the Dynamic Community Band based at New Earswick to accompany the service at the French Memorial, in Elvington Village at 11 am and a Trumpeter from the York Railway Institute Band to play the Last Post and Reveille at the later ceremony at the Museum Station Chapel and Wreath Laying ceremony in our Memorial Garden. This commences at 1.45pm.

"Both services will be attended by RAF and Allied Nations Air Force personnel, the Lord Lieutenancy of North Yorkshire, the Groupes Lourds French Veterans Association, Elvington Parish Council, Museum officials and normally a very large number of residents, many supporting the Parade of Guides, Cubs and Brownies which marches proudly through the Village to the French Memorial.

"This honours the French aircrew who uniquely served from RAF Elvington with RAF Bomber Command.

"The Museum is offering free admission for all on Remembrance Sunday and we hope to fill our Chapel once again. "Another poignant feature of this year's ceremony at the Museum will be the presentation of the Legion d'Honneur to Normany Veteran Bernard Grimshaw (from West Yorkshire) by the French Consul, Mr Jeremy Burton and Lt. Col. Lionel Valin, French Air Force."