A MAN sustained a broken jaw in an attack in a North Yorkshire town.

It happened at around 1.30am on September 29 on Oxford Street in Harrogate, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force is now appealing for witnesses and information.

It wants to speak to a white man in his mid 20’s, around 6ft tall with a lean build and dark hair who it believes may have information about the incident. The force said he was wearing a blue t-shirt with white sleeves and had been seen arguing with another male earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Cullinane, or email Rebecca.cullinane1994@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.