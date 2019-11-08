NORTH Yorkshire’s police, fire and crime commissioner is asking residents to share their views this weekend to create a county-wide snapshot of concerns about illegal drugs.

Julia Mulligan wants to capture the opinions, concerns and insight of residents so she can present those to key partners and agencies involved in addressing the challenges at a North Yorkshire Drugs Summit. But the survey is only open until 1pm on Monday.

The Summit, on Tuesday, was called for by Julia to understand the issues caused by illegal drugs across the county which she believes are on the rise. It will bring together organisations including North Yorkshire Police, the Public Health Team, county council and Changing Lives.

The short survey asks what you have seen and heard taking place where you live, the impact you believe drugs are having in your community and what action was taken by the authorities if you reported it.

It can be completed at www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/drugssurvey until 1pm on Monday. The results will then be collated and presented by Julia at the Summit so a discussion can be had about what more can be done by working together.

Julia said: “There is growing concern about the scale of drug dealing and illegal drug use across North Yorkshire. Young or old, rural or urban, streetwise or not - day in, day out people are telling me they are growing more worried about it, how available they are and how visible it’s become.

“The North Yorkshire Drugs Summit is a result of my alarm at the situation we face and the challenge that needs addressing. I want your voice to be heard and listened to by the partners and agencies being brought together which is why I need your help to give a snapshot of what is happening where you live.

“The survey will only take a few minutes to complete and I promise the views will be listened to. Please take a moment this weekend to have your say.”