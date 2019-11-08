YORK'S Mothercare store has launched a closing down sale - just six months after it opened.
Customers are being told that everything must go and items have been dramatically reduced in price at the store at Monks Cross.
Mothercare went into administration earlier this week and is closing all its remaining stores across the UK.
York Mothercare opened in part of the old BHS store at Monks Cross in May, replacing the firm's old store at Clifton Moor which closed down last year.
A spokesman for Mothercare York said today: “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced. Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping. "We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”