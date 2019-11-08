A FLOOD warning and several less severe flood alerts are in force across the region following the recent heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency (EA) said a warning, meaning flooding is expected, is in place for the River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill due to high river levels around Buttercrambe.

An alert, meaning flooding is possible, is in force for the Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock, south of York, to Selby.

A spokesperson for the EA said: "On Thursday levels at South Milford exceeded the capacity of the culvert at Whin Dike on High Street, and we are monitoring this situation and will clear screens as required. Levels on the Ouse at Naburn and Cawood are rising slightly but are not currently expected to get any higher than they were earlier this week, and the level at Selby is within the normal tidal range." There is also an alert in force for the Lower River Nidd due to high levels on the river at Skip Bridge, near Kirk Hammerton.

In addition, there's an alert in place for the Lower River Derwent due to high river levels on the river around Elvington and Buttercrambe.

Yesterday (November 7), a fire officer attended reports of flooding in the area of South Milford at around 3.30pm

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The dyke had burst and caused water to rush down the high street. The water accumulated due to blocked culverts. Local volunteers and the Environment Agency managed the incidents clearing out the drains and culverts. The level of water dropped rapidly."