POLICE are appealing for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Taniesha Ball's safety, as she left her North Yorkshire home four days ago without any access to clothes or money.

Taniesha was last seen leaving her home in Sherburn-in-Elmet at around 3pm on Monday, said North Yorkshire Police.

"Taniesha is described as 4ft 5in tall, with a slim build and long dark brown straight hair," said a spokeswoman.

"She was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, pink jumper and black trainers."

Anyone who has seen Taniesha, or has any information which would assist officers to locate her, should phone 101, quoting reference 12190204376.