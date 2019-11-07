NETWORK Rail and train operators are warning rail passengers of disruption to services across the Yorkshire region due to heavy rain which has caused flooding on the railway.

Services in the county have been disrupted throughout the day.

Although the York area is not affected, anyone travelling further afield in the Yorkshire region may need to change their plans.

Lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Rotherham Central and Meadowhall, Shirebrook and Worksop and Sheffield and Wakefield Westgate/Leeds have been most heavily impacted.

No trains are able to run on the lines and disruption is expected to continue into tomorrow (Friday, November 8).

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Passengers are urged to check before travelling and seek alternative measures. Passengers can see how their journey is affected by visiting National Rail Enquiries or speaking to their train operator.

"Network Rail engineers will carry out safety inspections once the water level has dropped, however with heavy rain forecast this evening, these inspections may not take place until tomorrow morning.

"Some lines which were closed earlier due to flooding have now reopened. However, there will still be residual disruption, so passengers should check their journey ahead of time and allow additional time to travel."

Network Rail said it was working closely with Northern, CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway to keep passengers moving and thanked all those affected for their patience.