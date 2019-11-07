YORK City FC says it still can't say when it will be able to move into York's new community stadium.
The club has issued a statement following news that the stadium at Monks Cross is set to host a top flight Super League rugby match on March 22.
It said: "We would like to reiterate that there can be no specific move-in date or confirmed fixtures at the new stadium for the football club as it stands.
"As stated previously, the latest from City of York Council is that we expect the handover will occur early 2020, with test events then due to take place thereafter in order to receive certification, from a health and safety point of view, in order to allow spectator occupation of the stadium.
"We cannot confirm a specific fixture or move-in date until this process is complete, with any potential date inaccurate at this point. York City Football Club, like all sports clubs, have a commitment to their regulatory body to play their fixtures at a licensed stadium.
"Until the Community Stadium is a fully licensed venue, the club cannot consider a move from Bootham Crescent."
The statement added that the club was pleased with recent developments over construction of the stadium and looked forward to a 'state-of-the-art facility for the city of York.'
