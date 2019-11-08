SIX of the candidates who will contest the two York constituency seats in the forthcoming General Election have now been revealed.

York voters will go to the polls on December 12 to elect MPs for the York Outer and York Central constituencies.

The Labour Party has put forward the current councillor for Heworth, Cllr Anna Perrett, to stand as a candidate in York Outer.

She said: “We need a Labour MP who is willing to listen to local people, one who will fight to make sure our voice is heard in Westminster.”

She will be up against the current leader of City of York Council, Cllr Keith Aspden, who is the Liberal Democrat candidate.

He said he is standing in a bid to “join the Liberal Democrat team in Westminster in working to ensure York gets a fairer deal".

Brexit Party candidate and local businessman, Nicholas Szkiler, will also be contesting the seat.

He confirmed his decision to run back in September, adding that he joined a party absolutely committed to delivering a true Brexit.

Former Conservative MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, has confirmed he will again be seeking re-election.

Mr Sturdy has held the seat since 2010 and currently has a majority of 8,000.

He said he wanted to improve healthcare, transport and fair funding for York schools.

Meanwhile, The Green Party has announced Tom Franklin as its candidate for the York Central constituency.

The current chair and regional party liaison officer of the Green Party said “we must have a good local Green candidate who will put York, the environment and the people first. I understand York, and I believe I can be an effective voice for York in Parliament.”

Former Labour MP and shadow minister, Rachael Maskell, will also be seeking re-election. She has held the seat since 2015 and has a majority of 18,000.

She tweeted: “I seek, once more, the trust of the people of York, built on a record of never ceasing to fight for individuals, campaign for our city and speaking about core issues.”

Both the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives are yet to announce their candidates for York Central.

A spokesman for the Tories said that a nominee would be confirmed in the coming days.

The Labour party has also announced Malik Rofodi as the candidate for Selby and Ainsty, and Mark Sewards as the candidate in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Former Selby MP, Nigel Adams, is also seeking re-election for the Conservative Party.