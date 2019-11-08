DEVELOPERS have cut the number of homes they want to build on a former York gasworks site by 80 - and reduced the number of storeys.

North Star and Moda have amended a planning application which they submitted to City of York Council earlier this year for a £200 million re-development of the derelict nine-acre site in Heworth Green, where the city’s gas supplies were once stored.

Previously, they wanted to build 704 homes but now this number has been reduced to 625, and the buildings have been cut by between one and two storeys, said a spokesman.

He said the upper floors of the buildings would also be set back from the building edge, further reducing the building’s mass, and there was an increase in the amount of larger family homes.

Overall the site had reduced in density by 25 per cent, with massing significantly reduced towards Hawthorn Grove, Layerthorpe and Mill Lane.

“Changes to the configuration will also help maximise views of York Minster along East Parade,” he said.

“Other changes include additional sports facilities, children’s play areas, extra tree planting, landscaping and social enterprise facilities on the development.”

He said the changes had been made following feedback from the community and stakeholders.

“We have listened to lots of different views on the proposals and are encouraged with the enthusiasm to bring this brownfield site back into use after many years of lying derelict,” he said.

“The feedback we’ve had from councillors, officers, the local community and other groups has shaped the alterations to the scheme, which has improved the development and will ensure it helps to meet the current housing crisis in the city.”

He said the development would create a “vibrant” new community by introducing a new “Build to Rent” concept to York, with Moda operating its apartments for the long term, offering secure long-term tenancies and zero deposits, and with a new community hub at the heart run by York-based Social Vision.