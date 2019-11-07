A SCHOOL boy suffered a fracture to his collar bone after he was involved in a collision with a cyclist.

It happened at about 3.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 6) in Mill Street, Norton, near to the mini roundabout junction with Beverley Road and Howe Road.

The 11-year-old boy was crossing the road on his way home from school, when he was struck by a pedal cyclist who had come from the direction of Howe Road.

The cyclist did stop at the scene and after remaining for a short time and passing on his apologies, continued on his journey.

The child was taken home by a passing couple before being taken to Scarborough Hospital by his parents. He was detained overnight and has subsequently undergone surgery for a fracture to his collar bone.

Police are appealing for the cyclist to contact them, to ensure he did not receive any injuries and to also fulfil the obligation the police have to obtain and accurately record the details of all people injured as a result of a collision on the road.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the identity of the cyclist call 101.