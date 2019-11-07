YORK has been named the top historic place in England in research which praises the city for its historical buildings, museums and gardens.

The award, put together by TransPennine Express, ranks the city as the most historic city in England and third-most in Britain.

The train company said that the city takes a podium spot thanks to its two World Heritage Sites, 43 museums and 24 city tours.

Transpennine added that the company looked at 19 cities with a population of over 100,000 people, as well as incorporating the criteria which were based on a city’s listed buildings, gardens and parks, museums, scheduled monuments tours, and historic sights.

Edinburgh has the most to offer visitors in all the categories bar one – scheduled monuments - whilst Glasgow came second.

Andrew Morrison, chief executive officer, of York Civic Trust, said: “It is brilliant that York has once again been highlighted for its amazing history.

“The fact that such a wide variety of organisations and individuals in the city do such a huge amount of work making the city’s past so engaging, accessible and an integral part of our everyday lives through its historic places, museums and historic tours.’

Paul Whiting head of marketing and communications at Make It York said: “York is a city with a rich and diverse heritage - from Romans to railways, Vikings to Victorians and everything in-between, the city has so much to offer.

“With world-leading museums, attractions and historic sites, all offering immersive and memorable experiences to residents and visitors alike, we are delighted to hear that the city has been ranked so highly within the North for the best historic places to visit.”