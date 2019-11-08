A SUPERMARKET giant has revealed the opening date for a new store in York.

Lidl has announced that its new supermarket in James Street, York, will open its doors for the first time to members of the public on Thursday, November 21.

Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am and will be offered the chance to sample some of Lidl’s award winning products throughout the day, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of opening.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in Britain and has created up to 40 new jobs in York. The store has a 1,265m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Graham Burr, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to York.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”