YORK'S first LGBT choir is set to release a charity single tomorrow (Friday, November 8) called 'Through The Storm.'

The record by Colours of the Rainbow will be launched this evening at the York LGBT Forum's open AGM, to be held at York St John University.

"We will be selling physical copies and it will also be available on Spotify, Itunes, Amazon etc," said Wayne Dawson, who co-wrote the song with Pete Binfield, with whom he forms the duo Brightlights.

"The single was created with the choir so it's Brightlights featuring Colours of The Rainbow.

"The choir was set up under the wonderful charity York LGBT Forum which works with the community running a number of different projects, reaching those sometimes in the most different periods of their lives.

"We work in collaboration with York Mind who fund us, so we hugely appreciate their role as without them the choir would not be here. Likewise, the single would not have been possible without Glass Sound Studios or Nettl of York.

"We are also trying our best to build the choir. We average at 20-30 members but it would be great to keep building."

He said the AGM would take place at 7pm at Temple Hall, where 100 CDs of the song would be on sale. but the choir rehearsed at the university's music block, and was open to all from the city's LGBT community and its 'allies.'

The song's lyrics begin with the lines:

"1969

Stonewall gave birth to Pride

Long before I was born

They marched out to brave the storm

A candle lit for all those lost

We won’t be something we’re not

This is us; this is you and me

This is our identity."

Wayne said people interested in the single should go to https://m.facebook.com/ColoursOfTheRainbowYork/, https://m.facebook.com/BrightLightsBand.Official/ or https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/brightlights1/through-the-storm-feat-colours-of-the-rainbow