The Archbishop of York has appointed a new registrar for the Diocese of York and legal secretary to the Archbishop.
Louise Connacher, of Lupton Fawcett LLP, has been the acting registrar for seven months following the sudden death of her colleague, Caroline Mockford, in March this year.
Archbishop Sentamu said: "Louise has done exceptional work and has been a great addition to the Diocese in these difficult months.
"It’s a great blessing to be able to confirm her appointment now and I know that she will continue to be a source of wise counsel and sound advice."
Louise has been practising law for over 25 years, initially solely in the employment field and more recently also as an ecclesiastical lawyer.
She said: "I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with the Archbishop and the staff at Bishopthorpe and the Diocesan Office."
Louise also acts for individual clients on matters such as safeguarding, clergy discipline and data protection. She also regularly delivers seminars and training for ecclesiastical clients.