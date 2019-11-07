A TEAM of amateur panto players is back in rehearsals for a charity fundraiser that has raised thousands down the years.
The Blue Light Theatre Company, which includes members of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, is hard at work on its 2020 production titled, 'Oh! What a Circus'.
Publicity officer for the Theatre Company, Mark Friend, said: "Rehearsals are going very well. The whole of the show has now been set and we just need to slot in some of the dance routines."
The panto tells the story of two rival circuses, one good, one evil, and their efforts to attract a new star act.
The company is once again raising money for York Against Cancer and the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) ,York.
The Company's 'Wonderland' pantomime managed to raise a record-breaking £3000 for the charities last year.
The performances will be staged at Acomb Working Men’s Club in late January.
Tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £5 for children. To buy them, contact the Box Office on 07933 329654 or visit: www.bluelight-theatre.co.uk.