CONSTRUCTION work hast started on a £25 million hotel in York which will create 50 jobs.

The 143-room Hampton by Hilton York Piccadilly will replace the site most recently home to offices, a car park and a motorcycle accessory shop.

Due for completion in the first quarter of 2021, the site will also include eight luxury private residences with views of Clifford’s Tower, due to go on sale in late 2020.

Developer Avantis Hotels already owns the Hampton by Hilton York in Toft Green.

Piccadilly is in the Castle Gateway district which City of York Council has identified as an area for regeneration and redevelopment, along with neighbouring streets.

The hotel scheme will include cycle parking bays and electric-vehicle charging points.

Ravi Majithia, Avantis Hotels’ development director, said the development was “an incredibly exciting prospect and a significant investment for us”.

“We are confident it will help breathe new life into a part of York that lacks activity yet has envious views overlooking the River Foss, facing one of York’s most popular attractions.

“This has already begun with Newby’s transformation of Ryedale House, an otherwise utilitarian building being converted into a fantastic residential scheme that paves the way and standards for other developers along Piccadilly.

“Our design team, many of whom are local professionals, have worked closely with the city planners to ensure the hotel’s design is not only sympathetic to its surroundings, but one that brings real benefits to the environment.

“Incorporating Historic England’s request to preserve key views from Clifford’s Tower to St Deny’s Church was challenging but shows our team’s commitment to maintaining York’s historic fabric.”

Anthony Mackle, sales and marketing director at Newby, said: “It’s fantastic that this area of Piccadilly is being regenerated with such high-quality schemes.

“It occupies such an enviable position in the heart of York and yet it seemed to have been forgotten for many years. Now to have both Ryedale House and its 77 luxury apartments, along with the Hampton by Hilton York Piccadilly hotel, it can come alive once again.”

Mr Majithia added: “We are excited to bring Hampton by Hilton York Piccadilly to the city. We selected a great creative design team and highly capable contractor with a proven track record of delivering major hotel developments across the north of England, including Leeds and Manchester.

“Avantis has a long-term interest in the growing success of York’s local economy and this investment demonstrates our confidence in its strength. It is a wonderful city and we are privileged to play our part in York City Council’s plans to reinvigorate and revitalise Piccadilly.”