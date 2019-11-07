NEW flood defence proposals for York’s Clementhorpe have been drawn up, which would allow cyclists and pedestrians to carry on using Terry Avenue after all.

The Environment Agency says the revised scheme is "great news for the local community and people who use the route to commute to work or use the area for their leisure".

But cycling campaigners - who have been lobbying against original agency proposals to block access along Terry Avenue and send cyclists on a long and "dangerous" diversion via the Millennium Bridge - claim the new plans create fresh dangers.

Victoria McCausland, of the agency, said it had submitted new and updated information to support its planning application for defences to protect Clementhorpe.

“This updated information includes a new innovative approach to providing underground works,” she said. “In response to concerns raised by City of York Council back in February, we have carried out wide-scale consultation with the council, residents and cycle groups, and amended our traffic management plan to accommodate their requests.

“This includes the relocation of the construction compound from the public land south of Millennium Bridge to the playing field at the southern end of Rowntree Park, the introduction of passing places along Terry Avenue and the segregation of vehicles from pedestrian and cycle routes.

“To allow for increased traffic on Butcher Terrace parking will be suspended on one side of the street while work takes place, with additional parking provided for affected residents.

“We welcome further feedback on our revised plans, including where residents feel risks have not yet been adequately mitigated for.”

Kate Ravilious, who regularly travels the route with her young children, said residents and commuters were "aghast", and claimed the plans would put lives at risk by turning Butcher Terrace and Terry Avenue into a two-way access road for construction traffic, caravans, and visitors to Rowntree Park and the new Roomzzz hotel, with heavy vehicles interacting with vulnerable cyclists and pedestrians at all hours.

Butcher Terrace resident Helen Roberts claimed opening up the route to 24 hour general traffic would put residents, pedestrians and cyclists at risk.