A YORK bus company is honouring the armed forces community by offering free bus travel for serving troops, veterans and cadets on Remembrance Sunday.

The armed forces will be able to travel on any First York service for free, enabling them to easily travel to local Remembrance Day events. Members of the armed forces who are in uniform, or able to show an identification card, can claim free travel. The offer is also open to members of the cadet forces in uniform and veterans who display valid identification, such as the MOD issued Veteran’s Badge.