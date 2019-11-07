A YORK bus company is honouring the armed forces community by offering free bus travel for serving troops, veterans and cadets on Remembrance Sunday.
The armed forces will be able to travel on any First York service for free, enabling them to easily travel to local Remembrance Day events. Members of the armed forces who are in uniform, or able to show an identification card, can claim free travel. The offer is also open to members of the cadet forces in uniform and veterans who display valid identification, such as the MOD issued Veteran’s Badge.
Marc Bichtemann, managing director at First York, said: “Remembrance Day is an incredibly important occasion for many people to show their support, or remember family members, friends and others who have been lost in military service. We support the Royal British Legion every year, as a significant number of our team come from a military background.
“There will be many events and services taking place locally where people, communities and organisations around the area can visit to show their respect.
"As a supporter of our communities, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend local events on this important day, which will include free travel for armed forces and veterans on all our services.”