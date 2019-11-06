SIX teenagers have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Ripon.
Two 15 year-old boys, two 14 year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy and a 14 year-old girl have been arrested in connection with a Grey Honda that was stolen from a property in Whitcliffe Lane, Ripon on Tuesday (November 5).
Officers said they received a report that a set of car keys had been stolen from the property, and a Grey Honda CRV was subsequently taken from outside.
The force said: "Officers located the vehicle on the A61 a short time later before losing sight of it.
"Through the use of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) officers tracked and located the vehicle and pursued it into a cul-de-sac in Harrogate.
"The car was abandoned and officers pursued the occupants with support of a police drone before making six arrests."
