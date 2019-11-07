WORK is well under way setting up the annual St Nicholas Christmas Fair in York - ahead of opening next week.
The market-style event offers an opportunity for visitors to begin their Christmas celebrations and soak up a festive atmosphere.
Sean Bullick, managing director at Make It York, organisers of the fair, said: “We hope residents and visitors will enjoy the Christmas market and it will be a fun and inclusive experience for everyone over the festive season.”
Festive chalets will be spread across Parliament Street and the Coppergate Centre, with a new layout to allow more people to flow through.
The Yorkshire Yuletide Village will also be returning to Shambles Market, bringing together local arts and crafts with gift ideas sold direct from the artists that made them.
Thor’s Tipi will serve a selection of warming drinks including hot chocolate and mulled wine and King’s Square will play host to a festive fairground.
The event will run from November 12 to December 22. Opening hours will be Monday-Wednesday, 10am-6pm, Thursday-Saturday, 10am-8pm and Sunday, 10am-6pm.
The St Nicholas Christmas Fair won Best Large Speciality Market at the Great British Market Awards in 2019.