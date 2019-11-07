A POPULAR pizzeria is seeking permission to serve alcohol and other late-night refreshments - but the move has met with opposition from a city councillor.

The takeaway and restaurant company, Cecil’s Pizza Grill, in Kimberlow Rise, on the University of York campus, has applied to sell alcoholic refreshments until 11pm from Monday to Thursday, and until 1am on Friday and Saturday.

The owners of the restaurant and takeaway said they want to serve alcohol to customers at the restaurant, as well as with food deliveries.

The application adds that “a full-colour CCTV system is installed, which covers the inside and outside of the premise, to prevent crime and disorder”.

Photo proof of age ID will be required and customers will only be able to purchase alcohol if ordering food.

But Hull Road councillor, George Norman, has objected to the application, citing that the licence “could impact on noise, public nuisance, and illegal littering”.

He said: “Currently this area has one late night drinking venue, tightly controlled and with door security and welfare support, but this application does not suggest any further security or mitigation for these concerns.

“The application does not suggest the company is willing to assist with placing bins or to mitigate the amount of rubbish that could result from this late-night takeaway, such as glass bottles, which could be a public health hazard, especially towards children.”

Cllr Norman added that he had been contacted by several concerned family residents and students.

North Yorkshire Police had originally objected to the licensing application, however, City of York Council confirmed that the objection has now been withdrawn.

The Press contacted the force for comment.

A spokesman for the restaurant said he understood Cllr George Norman’s concern, however, he stressed that customers would only be able to buy alcohol with food, and would not be able to leave the restaurant with alcohol.

He added: “Cecil’s will operate like other restaurants, in order to keep the premise safe for residents and students.”