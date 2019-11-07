COUNCIL bosses are sending a message of support to EU citizens in York with a reminder of the help available for their EU settlement scheme application.

Anyone who is a citizen of a European Union country, a European Economic Area country (Iceland, Liechtenstein or Norway) or Switzerland, can apply for the Government’s settled or pre-settled status scheme.

This status will ensure their continued right to stay in the UK after Brexit with the same access to healthcare, benefits and pensions.

Applications are now open and need to be done online via the www.gov.uk website by June 30, 2021 (31 December 2020, should the UK leave without a deal).

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “In York we are proud to be a city that welcomes people from across the world to live, work and visit here. However, we know the uncertainty surrounding Brexit may be affecting many in the city. We are keen to support them in any way we can. A number of organisations in the city are ready and waiting to lend support and information is available at www.york.gov.uk/EUSettlementScheme.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader, said: “EU Citizens are our friends, neighbours and work colleagues and we want to send a clear message that we want them to stay and that support is available to help ensure that we can continue to live and work together.

“They make an enormous contribution to our city and we wanted to let them know how much it is appreciated and make sure we are there to help them.”Call Citizens Advice York for help with applications on 03444 111 444 or visit the drop-in at West Offices (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9.30 am to 12.30 pm) for help and advice with your application.