A CONSERVATION charity has commissioned unique Christmas gifts to raise awareness around the importance of planting trees.

The North York Moors National Park charity team is behind the initiative.

A number of hand-turned trees have been crafted to be given as gifts this Christmas. For every gift sold, woodland specialists from the National Park Authority will plant a native broad leaf tree in the area.

Sir William Worsley, charity trustee, said: “We wanted to create a sustainable gift that offers an opportunity to make a difference.”

“The gifts also help to raise awareness of how tree planting is one of the most effective ways of combating climate change.”

Each tree has been made by local craftsman John Briggs out of sustainable, locally-sourced timber.

The North York Moors National Park Trust is an independent charity that relies on donations and legacies to fund its work helping to protect the precious landscape of the North York Moors and to keep local heritage alive.

For more information, visit: www.northyorkmoorstrust.uk