STARS from TV, radio and the West End will be taking to the stage to switch on the festive lights at York’s Coppergate Centre on Friday.
Well-known names including Vicki Michelle, best known for her roles in ‘Allo ‘Allo and Emmerdale, Australian comedian and actor Mark Little, who appeared as Joe Mangel in Neighbours, BBC Radio York’s Anna Wallace and Joanita Musisi and York’s own West End star, Ian Stroughair, will all be taking part in the ceremony.
Coppergate Centre manager Pippa Unwin said: “We’re thrilled to have such a great line-up for this year’s event, it should be a superb evening of fun, music, laughter and of course, shopping.”
Opening and closing the evening will be York band, Everything After Midnight.
Those attending on the evening will have a chance to win all kinds of prizes supplied by stores and attractions around Coppergate.
Food and drinks will be available from the centre’s various outlets.
The event will take place tomorrow from 5.30pm on Friday.