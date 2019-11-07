STARS from TV, radio and the West End will be taking to the stage to switch on the festive lights at York’s Coppergate Centre on Friday.

Well-known names including Vicki Michelle, best known for her roles in ‘Allo ‘Allo and Emmerdale, Australian comedian and actor Mark Little, who appeared as Joe Mangel in Neighbours, BBC Radio York’s Anna Wallace and Joanita Musisi and York’s own West End star, Ian Stroughair, will all be taking part in the ceremony.