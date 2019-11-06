EMPLOYEES at a York law firm took on a cycling challenge to raise money for a local charity.
A team from Lupton Fawcett led by managing partner, Jonathan Oxley, conquered the official Sportive race at the UCI Road World Championships in September, to raise funds for The Island charity.
Following the cycling event, the Lupton Fawcett team set themselves a challenge to cycle the equivalent distance of York to Lindisfarne in Northumberland, using a static Watt Bike on loan from Anytime Fitness. More than a dozen volunteers put in a shift on the bike, raising a total of £140.