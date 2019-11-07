A MAN has been banned from all of York’s bars, pubs and clubs for six months after a night of drunken violence in the city centre.

Thomas Joseph Coll, 25, was in the Slug and Lettuce in Back Swinegate, at 10.30pm on October 12 when he jumped up so high he hit the ceiling light, said Natalie Chapman, prosecuting.

An hour later, when queuing to get into D’Vine in Swinegate, he got involved in an incident with another man who told him he didn’t need to act aggressively.

Coll then punched the other man.

He ended the night by struggling with police in Swinegate, the court heard.

For him, Wykeham Garsia said: “He had gone out, had a few drinks with friends and ended up jumping about.”

Coll, of Russet House, Birch Close, off Huntington Road, York, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assault and resisting police.

York magistrates made a six-month exclusion order banning him from all licensed premises in the city.

They also told him he had a drink problem and needed to work with probation to sort out it out.

They gave him a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He must pay £150 compensation to the man he hit, £300 to replace the light, a £90 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mr Garsia said Coll could remember “jumping around” in the Slug and Lettuce, but nothing about hitting the man in the street.

He had struggled with the police because he had a pre-existing serious shoulder injury and they were hurting him by putting his arms behind him, added the defence lawyer.