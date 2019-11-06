A HOUSEBUILDER behind major sites such as The Chocolate Works in York is further strengthening its green credentials.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, says they have made a conscious effort to support the environment through its work.

The division, which also has the Saxon Gate development in Stamford Bridge and Fairfield Croft development in Skelton, has built 766 new homes during 2019.

With an environmentally-conscious attitude towards homebuilding practices, it has planted or retained 54,506 trees and shrubs on developments and diverted 96 per cent of construction waste diverted from landfill.

A further 11.2 hectares of greenspace were created through publicly-accessible open space and private gardens, equivalent to around 572 tennis courts.

Peter Morris, development director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “As a five-star housebuilder, sustainable building is a key consideration throughout the development process.

“We are very aware of the effect our work can have on the local environment and community, and we are extremely dedicated to developing more environmentally friendly processes that take care of the communities we build in.

“During 2019 alone, 1,700 jobs were generated directly and indirectly through our work, equivalent to two jobs per dwelling - 500 sub-contractor companies and a further 440 supplier companies were also supported.

“What’s more, 90 per cent of our components were manufactured in the UK and £2.1 million was made in local contributions.”

The housebuilder is currently building a further selection of new homes in the region.