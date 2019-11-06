TWO young women are preparing to take on a 5k run blindfolded through York to raise funds for Blind Veterans UK charity.
Imogen Heaven, from Pocklington, and Rachel Turton, from Carlisle, both 23, will be running 5km through the city blind-folded on the eve of Remembrance Sunday, to raise funds for Blind Veterans UK in the North East.
Occasional runner, Imogen, will run blindfolded holding the shoulder of her long-time friend, Rachel.
Imogen said: "It can be very nerve-wracking just walking blind-folded, so running 5k will definitely be a challenge."
The pair have been training hard to ensure they get used to the technique and overcome the challenges they will face.
Rachel said: "I'll be communicating with Imogen constantly throughout the run, letting her know about any obstacles.
"This will completely disrupt my breathing. I’ll be completely out of breath by the end, which I think is going to be the hardest part for me."
To make a donation to Imogen and Rachel’s Just Giving page, visit: http://bit.ly/imogenrachelrun.
Blind Veterans UK helps vision-impaired ex-service men and women of every generation to rebuild their lives.