A NORTH Yorkshire hospital is promising festive fun as it prepares to hold its first ever Christmas market, to raise funds for NHS services.
Tickets are now available for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity’s pop up Christmas market, which will provide a full festive market experience and opportunity to soak up the festive atmosphere.
Angela Schofield, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s Chairman, said: “We look forward to seeing plenty of people soaking up the festive spirit, singing along with the Christmas carols and meeting Father Christmas himself.
“Most importantly, you can help us raise funds to do more for our patients and their families within your local NHS services.”
Attractions include carol singing, Father Christmas and his grotto and a wide-range of festive and non-festive independent craft and gift stalls.
The market takes place on Sunday, December 1 from 10am-4pm at the Majestic Hotel, Harrogate.
Tickets cost £5, which include admission to the market, a welcome drink with mince pie and one free entry into the charity’s festive prize draw.