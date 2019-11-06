A NORTH Yorkshire hospice is inviting supporters to come together this Christmas to remember loved ones and support patient care.
The charity is holding its annual Light up a Life services across the area and everyone is welcome to come along and be a part of this special gathering.
Fundraising volunteer, Brian Priestley, said: “I want to say thank you for supporting Saint Catherine’s this Christmas. Your donation will go directly towards patient care. It’s a wonderful place and I don’t know what I’d have done without them.”
The services will feature carol singing and there will be a dedicated Light up a Life tree illuminated throughout the event.
The services will be held at Filey Methodist Church on December 1, Bridlington Priory on December 2, St Peter’s Church, Norton on December 3, St Hilda’s RC Church, Whitby on December 4 and at the Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough on December 5.
Everyone attending will receive a candle to make their own dedication.