FOOTBALL fans of all ages are able to benefit from new goal posts at Woodthorpe Green.
The community sports equipment has been donated by York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk as it continues to roll out its full fibre network across York.
Sarah Thompson, from Woodthorpe Community Group, said: “We’re thrilled to see both children and adults playing and having fun outdoors. We’re very grateful to York’s UFO from TalkTalk for their kind donation to help us replace the old goal posts which were unsuitable. The Green is at the heart of our community and creating a welcoming space for local residents is very important to us. We hope families and friends will come together to enjoy a kick-about come rain or shine.”
Helen Fletcher, marketing manager for York’s UFO from TalkTalk, said: “It’s a joy to see the residents enjoying the new goal posts and we’re thrilled that we’re able to help improve a vital community space."