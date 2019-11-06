FORECASTERS have issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in York tomorrow and early on Friday.

The Met Office says the prolonged rain, due to start tomorrow morning, may bring disruption from flooding.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings," it said.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, with a risk that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life."