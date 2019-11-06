Contrary to what the path-blockers claim, the threatened path into Hagg Wood Community Woodland is its main entrance, as the sign next to the blocked entrance implies (Residents furious after woodland path blocked, November 4). Many users, including disabled ones, are now seriously inconvenienced. Local residents can help to keep it open for the long-term by responding to our website haggwood.wordpress.com/contact/ or via FHW, 5 Church Lane, Dunnington, York YO19 5PT.

Dr David Mayston,