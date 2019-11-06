A MAIN road in to York is closed this morning after an accident during the rush hour.
Emergency services are at the scene of the accident on Acomb Road close to the junction with New Lane and outside Holgate Methodist Church.
Both police and an ambulance are currently are on site and the incident is believed to involve a car and a motorbike.
The road is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted along New Lane.
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received a report that a motorcyclist had fallen off their motorbike in Acomb Road at 8.34am.
"The patient was taken by road ambulance to York Hospital."
A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the force received reports of a collision at the New Lane / Acomb Road junction shortly before 8.40am.
"The incident involved a motorcycle and the rider has been taken to York Hospital with serious, but not believed to be life threatening injuries," she said.
More as we get it.
