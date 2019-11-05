PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has appeared in a video, wishing Selby FC well as it celebrates its centenary.

The PM was filmed giving the football club his best wishes in a video with Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams.

He said: "Go the Robins and here's to another 100 glorious years!"

The club's commercial manager Dave Haddock said the video was the culmination of a 'very strange day that we won’t forget in a while' and explained the lengthy process by which it came about.

He said: "There is a lady who lives locally in Selby called Judith who is well known throughout the town.

"She has her own video blog which she shares online through Selby Facebook groups, and I saw that she was wanting shout-out requests for a video she was making.

" I thought it’d be amusing to have Judith shout out my friend's name on her Hallowe'en video blog, and after she did so, my friend Simon said he would repay me by getting someone bigger and better to give me a shout out.

"Then yesterday morning he sends me a link to a video from former X-Factor star - Wagner who does indeed give me and the club a shout out.

"I shared the video via Selby Town’s social media and like myself, other people loved it as Wagner was such a funny (and very random!) person to be talking about the club.

"Later that morning I saw that our local Selby MP Nigel Adams had liked and shared the video on Twitter, and I joked to Simon that Nigel might do a video next or he might ask Boris to do one.

"Just a few short hours later I started to receive notifications about a social media post...and sure enough Nigel had recorded us a shout out video from him and Prime Minister Boris Johnson!

"Now politics aside, it doesn’t matter who you vote for or what you think of any politicians - getting a message from the Prime Minister of the country wishing us well was amazing!

"We’ve gone from Judith working in a Selby Supermarket to the Prime Minster of the UK via Wagner formerly of the X-Factor, so now the question is, who next?"

He added that Mr Adams was a sponsor of the club and had supported it on a number of projects over the years. "As the Sports Minister for Government it is fantastic that he can use his position to show off the depth of sport throughout the country, including those like ourselves who play at non-league/grassroots level."