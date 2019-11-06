HERE’s a photo that’’s surely guaranteed to bring a smile to your face even on the greyest, gloomiest of November days.
It is the expression of unbridled glee on so many of these young faces that gets to you. It really does look as though they’re racing towards a bright future. In short, the photograph is a celebration of the joys of being young.
The date was July 12, 1986. And the occasion? Young members of Wigginton and Knavesmire athletics clubs had come together to try out the Wigginton club’s new track. Judging by the happy expressions, it got a resounding thumbs up...
There must be readers who recognise either themselves or else friends or family in this photo. If so, we’d love to know a bit more about what went on that day. Meanwhile, if you’re feeling fed-up with the weather or at the prospect of election, you could do worse than try to bottle a bit of the joy on these children’s faces...
Stephen Lewis